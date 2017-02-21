Horoscopes for Feb. 21, 2017

Birthdays: Ellen Page, 30; Jennifer Love Hewitt, 38; William Baldwin, 54; Kelsey Grammer, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your emotions level regardless of what is inferred or who steps in your way. Own what you do. Don’t argue, state facts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check out destinations that interest you or make plans to get together with someone you don’t get to see very often.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust in yourself before you take someone else’s word as truth. Hype up what you want others to know and you will find out who is eligible to contribute.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn as you go. Your astute way of observing what’s going on around you will help you make a personal decision that can improve your most valued relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Map out a plan and work toward making it happen. Stay focused on the way you envision your future. Personal improvements can be met.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Joint ventures will not be in your best interest. Gather all the information you can, but look for alternative ways to move forward on your own. It’s OK to discuss your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Domestic situations will be difficult to deal with. Emotions will be due to unwanted meddling or impulsive actions. Remain calm and do your best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time at home sorting out what you want to do personally and how you can initiate reaching your goals. Determination will help you make up your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Problems while traveling or dealing with official matters will arise if you aren’t fully prepared and don’t have your course of action or direction mapped out well.





CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let anyone persuade you to head in a direction that doesn’t feel right to you. Emotions will be difficult to control if you are drawn into drama.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your intelligence and willpower will help you bring about the changes you need to make in order to find your way to financial freedom. Contracts look promising.





PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An adamant mindset will help you reach your goal. Use your experience and call on people who have proven to be an asset in the past.