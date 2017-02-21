Licenses & Permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 10:

Discount Sign: 2662 Highway 66, Kingman; new pole sign; $626.43.

Discount Sign: 4005 Shadow Road, Kingman; sign cabinet; $277.35.

Samuel Flinner: 11961 Rutz Road, Yucca; casita; $730.50.

Hector Larios: 4040 Shadow Road, Kingman, wood garage with electric and plumbing; $506.13.

Ralph Kreitz: 5996 Eloy Road, Golden Valley, two sheds; $398.07.

Interstate Carports: 4069 Miramar Drive, Golden Valley; metal carport; $155.

David Duke: 4000 Pinal St., Kingman; wood awning with electric; $208.38.

Ambient Edge: 7124 Burro Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC; $82.50.

Ambient Edge: 22315 Ford Rock Road, Golden Valley; HVAC; $82.50.

William McCarter: 6995 Bolsa Drive, Golden Valley; pole barn; $465.50.

UniSource: 4410 Van Nuys Road, Kingman; electric meter; $106.28.

Eugene Webber: 13800 Cascabel Road, Yucca; RV; $75.

Valley Campbell: 9918 Sixth St., Chloride; porch, storage, patio; $283.

Wecom: 9125 Yeater Drive, Kingman; equipment cabinet, two antennas, four coaxial; $231.81.

Martin General: 17715 Highway 93, Wikieup; commercial remodel; $690.10.

Rickey Tingley: 1030 Mary Lynn Lane, Kingman; metal awning; $313.13.

Barkhurst Electric: 2530 McVicar Ave., Kingman; new pole, 100-amp electric; $106.28.

Marina Irving: 8879 Lake Mead Ranchero, Kingman; garage with electric, storage and carport; $711.50.

E&R Electric: 5417 Opal Road, Golden Valley; electric panel; $106.28.

E&R Electric: 5321 Topaz Road, Golden Valley; electric panel; $106.28.

Plumbing by Jake: 7914 Monte Tesoro Drive, Kingman; water heater; $72.15.

TLC Excavation: Cedar Hills Ranch, Kingman; grading; $516.85.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 9:

High Tech Electric: 809 E. Andy Devine Ave.; annual maintenance; $69.25.

Extreme Comfort: 304 E. Beale St.; electric; $26.55.

Intrex Corp.: 2104 Kingman Ave.; commercial remodel; $63.94.

TR Orr: 3117-3155 Stockton Hill Road; commercial remodel; $4,836.44.

Joe R. Jones: 3396 Stockton Hill Road; commercial remodel; $2,702.29.

R Group: 858 Country Club Drive; residential grading; $196.50.

John Lingenfelter: 1080 Riata Valley Road; addition; $1,806.01.

Salmonsen Construction: 2117 Seneca St.; electric; $128.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing: 1936 Robinson Ave.; gas; $63.15.

Clyde Pease: 3144 Jerome St.; single-family residence; $2,194.09.

DTL Enterprises: 2820 Brook St.; single-family residence; $4,033.23.

DTL Enterprises: 2810 Brook St.; single-family residence; $4,033.23.

DTL Enterprises: 2895 Rainbow St.; single-family residence; $4,033.23.

Angle Homes: 3440 Karen Ave.; single-family residence; $4,500.69.

Angle Homes: 3341 Isador Ave.; single-family residence; $4,367.13.

Executive Development: 2808 Wickieup Ave.; single-family residence; $4,300.01.

Executive Development: 2824 Wickieup Ave.; single-family residence; $4,300.01.

Angle Homes: 3363 Roma Court; single-family residence; $4,626.83.

Innovative Pools: 3295 Duvall Ave.; pool; $812.21.

Gary Wright: 317 Parkview Ave.; residential remodel; $299.06.

Roberta Ferguson: 3555 Hodges Road; residential remodel; $160.46.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 10:

Kingman Center for the Arts: 204-208 Beale St., Kingman; nonprofit sponsor.

SureFix: 2535 Simms Ave., Kingman; home and garden handyman.

Starcorp (Carl’s Jr.); 789 W. Beale St., Kingman; fast food restaurant.

Starcorp (Carl’s Jr.): 3440 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; fast food restaurant.

Goldwater Bank: 2606 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; mortgage.

John McKinnon: 4278 E. New Mexico St., Kingman; consultant.

DMT Electric: 2977 W. 25th St.; Yuma; installation, sales and service.