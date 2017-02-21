Obituary: Patricia Cordell

In loving memory of Patricia R. Cordell, age 75. She was born April 16, 1941 in Watertown, South Dakota and she passed away Feb. 10, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona.

Service is to be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The entombment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at the BPOE Elks Lodge at 900 Gates Ave, Kingman, Arizona, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday Feb. 25, 2017.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Mark W. Cordell; father, Homer James Orlando Black; mother, Sadie Juliette (Dahl) Black; sisters, Cynthia Renae Black, Darlene Mary Black, Gwendolyn Ann (Black) Giese, and Valri Lynn (Black) Benner; and granddaughter, Brianna (Saiz) Cordell.

She is survived by her sisters, Beverly (Black) Gillies and Kay (Black) Carlisle; brother, Garry Lee Black; children, Julie Ann Cordell, Mark Stephen Cordell and wife Dawn (Esterbrook) Cordell; grandchildren, Michael John Cordell, Patricia Joyce Cordell, Stephanie Lynn Cordell, Tracy Renee Cordell, and Travis Edward Charles Price; great grandchildren, Lacy Marie Powers, Despina Alaecia Cordell, Alana Leigh Grace Lopez, and Brage Alcander Cordell; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Cordell) Ehlebracht; brothers-in-law, Joseph Cordell, Terry GIllies, and Ray Carlisle; blessed fur baby Prince and too many to mention nieces, nephews and friends.