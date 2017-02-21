Obituary: Yolanda Ferraro

Yolanda M. “Viola” Ferraro (Balzi), 88, passed away Feb. 8, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona after a lengthy illness. She was born April 9, 1928 to Louis and Josephine (Petrucci) in Boston, Massachusetts.

Viola was born in Boston and able to attend school only to the eighth grade. At that time, she began working at a clothing manufacturing company sewing in sleeves and collars.



She met Thomas Ferraro in 1948. They married in 1950 and had 66 loving years of marriage. They shared many good years at their summer cottage with their family and friends on Mousam Lake in Acton, Maine.



Her legacy is that of a loving, caring, giving person always taking care of others’ needs.

Viola is the cherished wife to Thomas A. Ferraro Jr. and cherished mother of Susan M (Robert) Crews of Kingman, Arizona; Michael T. Sandy) Ferraro of Somerville; adored grandmother of Michelle (Christopher)Bowes of Revere, Kirsten Rogers of Haverhill, Mallory M. Ferraro of Somerville and Madison L. Ferraro of Manchester, New Hampshire; dear sister of Adele Sestito of Taunton, Anna (Peter) Gangemi of Sandwich, Louis (Nina) Balzi of Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts and the late Phyllis Smeglin, Olga Lynch, Ida Piatelli, Jennie Dundon, Richard “Archie” Balzi, Josephine Karas, Margaret Alward and Doris Balzi.



She is also lovingly survived by her two great-grandchildren, Austin Nichols-Phibbs and Lillian C. Bowes.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at White Cliffs Senior Living Center, 3600 Peterson Road, Kingman, AZ 86409.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com