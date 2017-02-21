Tri-State Veterans Stand Down March 3-5

KINGMAN - The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County in cooperation with many agencies, organizations, and individuals will be staging the fifth annual Tri-State Veterans Stand Down in Bullhead City on March 3–4.



The countywide event will be held at the Bullhead City Community Park and Chamber of Commerce, 1251 Arizona Highway 95.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday morning. Friday’s event ends at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s at 2 p.m.

“All veterans are welcome,” said JAVC President Pat Farrell.

“Our focus is the homeless and at-risk, but we figured by inviting everyone, we prevent more vets from becoming at-risk or homeless.”

All services, including meals and transportation, are at no cost to military veterans.

The stand down is a one-stop shop for many of the resources, services and benefits (including VA enrollment, mental health and legal assistance, family and women’s resources, clothing, haircuts and showers to name a few) available to veterans in the area.

Pets are welcome and transportation is provided from numerous locations throughout the county including Cornerstone Mission at 3049 Sycamore Ave. in Kingman.

Call Farrell at 928-716-3001 for specific pick-up locations and times

Volunteers are welcome. Visit www.javc.org for more information.