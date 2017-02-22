Horoscopes for Feb. 22, 2017

Birthdays: Drew Barrymore, 42; Thomas Jane, 48; Jeri Ryan, 49; Kyle MacLachlan, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone will try your patience. When it comes to work, put your head down and take care of your responsibilities to avoid any recourse or complaints.





TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your thoughts and feelings and find out where you stand. Someone will contribute to your ideas and offer to help you.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do what you can for others, but make sure you get something in return. Don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity and keen perception of situations.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look outside your usual stomping grounds. Go to unfamiliar destinations and you will expand your mind. Checking out different philosophies, lifestyles and cultural backgrounds will lead to personal changes.





LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make plans to boost your education. Be resourceful and engage in feats that are challenging and require intelligence, perception and physical agility.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be leery of people making outlandish promises or unpredictable moves. The information you are given will not be complete. Question every aspect of any contract before you concede.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll find it difficult to keep the peace when dealing with partners or people you live with. A reserved approach will give you a chance to gather facts.





SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll have plenty to think about. Don’t let anyone persuade you to take part in something that isn’t going to benefit you personally. An emotional plea will lead to changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional matters will surface if you neglect someone who needs your attention. Dealing with children, friends, relatives or your lover should be handled carefully. Don’t take risks.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Educational pursuits and dealing with professors, anyone in a position of authority will cause you stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ask questions and make decisions. A chance to expand an interest or idea you have will bring you greater returns than you anticipate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Size up your situation and set parameters. Don’t overdo it in order to be noticed or feel obligated to take on responsibilities.