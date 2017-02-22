Letter: Don't demonize opioid users

Over the last month there has been a lot of articles in the Kingman Daily Miner and on TV about opioid usage. I have been on opioids for 10 years due to a severe back injury and advanced weakness in both legs and arms. In the 10 years I have taken about 40 drug tests and have never failed one. About a year ago I took a voluntary cut in the amount of meds I was receiving. It seems that those of us who have to take pain pills are being demonized in the news media. A month ago I was forced to start carrying Narcan like I was a drug addict.

I am 78 years old and would be in very severe pain without these meds. It would be great if KDM would contact some of us who have to take these drugs to live a partially normal life and also talk to doctors who work in pain management. At least show both sides.

Roy Leggett

Kingman