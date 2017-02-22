Letter: Melania's prayer

Today, as President Trump and Melania took the stage at his packed event in Florida, Melania spoke to the crowd first. Smiling, looking beautiful, her first words to the crowd were, “let us pray”. She then said The Lord’s Prayer. While walking off stage, she put her hand affectionately on her husband’s back. I was touched.

Later, I read numerous news stories on the event, only to be stunned at the pure filth responses about Melania and her prayer. First,of course was, who the hell did she think she was? After all, we have separation of church. We don’t. It was inappropriate for her to prayer. It wasn’t.

I had not only not found one in her favor, they were absolutely vile, calling her every dirty name in the book.

Many, using bad English themselves, made fun of her accent in spite of the fact she speaks five languages fluently. How sad for our nation that some have sunk this low. There was a time when we had some common decency in America. I wonder if it will ever come back. A good start is with The Lord’s Prayer. “..thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven, forgive us our trespasses. ... deliver us from evil.” Thank you, Melania. I love that you led us in the Lord’s Prayer.

Linda Athens

Kingman