Letter: The US is not a demoncracy

I have heard repeatedly that Mrs, Clinton should be president because she received the most votes and this country is a democracy. No. Our form of government is not a democracy.

In a democracy the majority is unlimited and there are no safeguards for the rights of the minority.

Our founders were aware of this and formed a constitutional republic in which the rights of all citizens are protected.

Hopefully, our schools are still teaching American government nd acertainly the difference between the two forms of government should be emphasized.

One should, after all, know what form of government one lives under.

Karin Goudy

Kingman