Project Valentine links students with senior citizens

Students from the Kingman Blended Learning Center went to several nursing homes and assisted living centers in the Kingman area as part of its Seventh Annual Project Valentine. They delivered nearly 400 handmade valentines and made crafts with the residents. At left, Jeni Buck and Alexandra DiVincenzo, both Arizona Virtual Academy fourth graders, stand on either side of staff member Kathy Harris. The trio was at The Gardens Rehab and Care Center. The Blended Learning Center is a program of Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona – both full-time tuition-free virtual schools. While classes are conducted online, students from the Kingman area can choose to attend for on-site instruction from teachers, as well as face-to-face interaction with classmates.