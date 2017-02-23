The latest: Bullhead City Police: 3 suspects involved in Monday road rage homicide arrested

Bullhead City Police have arrested three suspects involved in Monday’s homicide.

On Monday at around 5 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of Riviera Boulevard where it was reported that people in a black Honda Civic got into an altercation with a man riding a bicycle. Several shots were fired and the man on the bicycle, 33-year-old Juan Pedro Flores of Bullhead City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police received an anonymous tip about the identity of the shooter. Through further investigation, police arrested Jake Patrick Biunno, 21, of Fort Mohave; Biunno’s girlfriend, Amber Monique Torrez, 22, of Fort Mohave; and Christopher James Pfrimmer, 22, of Fort Mohave.

Police have determined that Flores and the three people in the Honda Civic got into a road rage incident. Flores and Pfrimmer got into a physical altercation. Biunno then reportedly shot Flores. The three people in the vehicle then drove away. They did not know Flores. At this point in the investigation, detectives believe that there were only three people in the vehicle (Biunno, Torrez and Pfrimmer) and they are not looking for a fourth suspect, which was previously reported.

Biunno faces charges of first degree murder. Pfrimmer and Torrez face charges of hindering prosecution. Detectives were still conducting interviews as of Wednesday.

