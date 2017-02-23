Horoscope: February 23, 2017

Birthdays: Dakota Fanning, 23; Kristin Davis, 52; Patricia Richardson, 66; Peter Fonda, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When in doubt, wait for a positive signal before making a move. Don’t make matters worse by provoking others.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t give away your secrets. Listen, gather information and use what you discover to help you get ahead. Living within your means will ease your stress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Network, schmooze and mingle. What you have to say and to offer will help you expand your interests.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be reasonable when it comes to holding grudges. Problems from the past will surface if you cannot let go and move forward. Get rid of negative thoughts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your heart and soul into everything you do and you will bring about positive changes to the way you live and your relationships with others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dealing with responsibilities or demanding people will be taxing. Making plans ahead of time will help you avoid mistakes and complaints.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be inventive and don’t be afraid to do things differently. Your insight and intelligence will help you establish what you want to see happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your emotions will be difficult to control. If someone complains, avoid taking the bait and arguing. Take pride in a creative outlet you enjoy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Participating in events that interest you may be enticing, but don’t feel the need to make donations you cannot afford. It’s important to recognize boundaries.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Impulse will be the enemy. Don’t feel the need to jump in and defend someone who is making poor choices. You can make suggestions, but don’t jeopardize your integrity.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look back and you will find a way to use past experience to help you move forward. Love and romance are highlighted, and with a little effort, you can improve your personal life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you can, but don’t compromise who you are or alter the personal goals you set. Use your imagination and you will find a way.