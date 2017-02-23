Letter: Homes-owner can't catch a tax break

Mohave County property taxes go up by about 3 percent? I own three separate houses in three different communities in Kingman and the values have all gone up exactly 5 percent for next tax season?

One small house is in an area that has definitely taken a hit in safety and conditions of the surrounding neighborhood, making mine worth less, even looking at the Zillow reports that drop on this property almost without fail every month.

A second house I own has been on the market for almost a year now, listed by three separate realtors. Zillow has fluctuated on this house and once took a $5,000 hit in one month.

House next door to my house has also been on the market forever with not even an offer on either house. Price has been reduced three separate times and has been priced with the expertise of my brokers of choice in the Kingman area.

One house was built in 2000, one in 1996, and one in 1998, so we are not talking about junk. Prosecute that million dollar embezzler and stop trying to gouge us property owners out for a quick fix.

Years ago, Kingman screwed up the sewer deal and you stuck it to us then. If a certain group of people want to keep this town a one-horse town, then stop thinking you can get all the advantages of a big town, and see if anybody wants to come here.

When I first moved to Vegas in 1985, the police were selling two-year-old Avis and Hertz cars that they used for undercover operations for a year after buying them used from the rental companies that used them for the first year.

Your police are (dirty) because when their used cars go up for auction they are disgustingly filthy. (Bullhead is worse).

My house in Vegas will sell for double-plus in a heartbeat if I put it on the market (bought in 2011), yet nicer houses in Kingman do not even have offers. No I am not a slumlord.

I live in one house, the one for sale has never been rented since I bought it in 2005, and the small house is occupied by a Vietnam veteran and his wife and I make $25 over the mortgage payment, so it is being given away, so to speak.