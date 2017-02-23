Obituary: Pearl Sullivan

Pearl Marie Sullivan, born July 11, 1936, passed away Thursday Feb. 16, 2017.



Pearl was born in Lake Park Township, Minnesota, but spent most of her life in Kingman, Arizona. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Pearl was also a well-known waitress in Kingman for many years.



Pearl was usually the first in our family to call you on a special occasion, such as your birthday to wish you well. You could count on it like clockwork. She had a very outgoing personality and was one to speak her mind when it came to how she felt.



Pearl will be sincerely missed by many.

Pearl is survived by her stepdaughter, Dena Van Valenkberg and grandchildren, Scott (Marlene) Sullivan, Rustin Sullivan, Shane (Tanya) Sullivan, Justin Sullivan, Toby Sullivan, Sean (Sara) Sullivan, Rhiannon Sullivan; and her best friend, Judy Barnes, as well as many great grandchildren and other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buddy Sullivan; her children, Russell Sullivan, Steve Sullivan, Cheryl Phillips; step-son, Gary Sullivan; and her granddaughter Shawna Bales.

There will be no services at Pearl’s request.