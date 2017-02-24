Colvig makes academic all-state team

KINGMAN – Landon Colvig, a mechanical engineering student at Mohave Community College, was recently named to the All-Arizona Community College Academic Team, recognizing him as one of the top community college students in Arizona.

He gets a $500 cash award and free tuition at any of Arizona’s public universities to pursue his bachelor’s degree after graduating from Mohave Community College.

“I was very excited and relieved,” Colvig said the honor. “Getting this scholarship means a lot to me, and I have worked hard for the past four academic years in order to become more likely to receive scholarships.”

With a 3.91 grade point average, Colvig is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He’s also on the Dean’s list, Honors list and received an award for outstanding performance in mathematics.

To be considered for the All-Arizona Academic Team, students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, be in good academic standing, working on an associate degree, demonstrate leadership and be involved on campus and/or volunteer in their communities.

Colvig volunteers with several groups and organizations, including the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Central Christian Church in Kingman, and the Mohave Community Orchestra.

He said his family is excited that he made the All-Arizona Academic Team. They motivated him to work hard in school at a young age when they told him he would need to pay for college himself.

“My parents told me that they would not pay for any schooling after high school and I began to stress about getting through school without incurring any student debt,” he said. “I have worked hard over the past couple of years to keep my GPA up, and pour back into the community.”