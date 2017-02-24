Horoscopes for Feb. 24, 2017

Birthdays: O’Shea Jackson Jr., 26; Billy Zane, 51; Helen Shaver, 66; Edward James Olmos, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t back down. Seize the moment and you will override any negativity or opposition you face. Preparation will put you in an ideal position to advance professionally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let an emotional incident hold you back. Cover up any feelings you might have and proceed diplomatically. The way you handle matters will determine the progress you make.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your desire to do something that will change the fabric of a situation you face will lead to positive and productive accomplishments.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone will surprise you. Look at the pros and cons before you agree to take part in a joint venture. Consider doing your own thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your feelings and lay out your plans for the future with someone you think is special. You have everything to gain by making an effort to get ahead in life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take good care of your money, health and legal matters. Look out for someone you love. Children, older relatives or a beloved pet will need special attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make special plans that will put you in contact with people you find stimulating. Sign up for a retreat or take a mini vacation with someone special.





SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Turn your home into your own private oasis. The changes you bring about should soothe you mentally and help you cut corners financially. Don’t get into a debate about money.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fix up your space to accommodate some of the plans you hope to get up and running. You can bring about change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be tempted by change and what others are doing. Take a moment to consider what you have and how hard you have worked. Money cannot buy love, but it can help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sharing your emotions and feelings will help you gain respect and the cooperation of someone who can help you achieve a higher level of financial security.





PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of paperwork, documentation and financial matters before you start something new. It’s important to have everything in order.