Leave Sen. McCain alone

Trump is once again attacking our hero Senator John McCain, calling him a loser, among the many insults.

I understand that the majority of voters in this state voted for this person that got five deferments from helping us fight in Vietnam.

This while our Senator was a prisoner of war for five years – because “he got caught.”

It is unbelievable to me that the veteran heroic men and women of this state would even consider this coward for garbage collector, let alone president

Anthony Casey

Meadview