Letter: Kingman is beautiful

Sometimes you need a different perspective. Merely driving through the town of Kingman, one may get the impression it’s dirty in appearance. While that may true about certain areas, Kingman has some of my favorite views to photograph! It offers such a variety of beautiful angles and spectacular vistas!

If everyone could see Kingman the way I see it through the camera lens, I feel certain that at least some of those people would have a changed perspective and be more motivated to take better care of this old town with many views!

Regina Pelfrey

Kingman