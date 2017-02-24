Obituary: John Conners

WWII veteran John P. Conners, 91, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away Feb. 15, 2017. He was born May 3, 1925 to Frank and Elizabeth Conners in Los Angeles, California.

He served in Europe and Africa during WWII.

Upon returning to the United States, he met and married Viola Peterson on Jan. 17, 1948.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandra King and husband Kenneth of Kingman, Arizona; Patti Krauss and husband Philip of Palmer, Alaska; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

No service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your local food bank or the veterans organization of your choice.