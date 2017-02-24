Softball association gives Kingman Parks & Rec award of excellence

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department was awarded the James Farrell Amateur Softball Association Award of Excellence at Tuesday’s city council meeting for hosting the ASA 12U Girl’s Fast Pitch Class “B” Western National Championship last July.

According to Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth, the 4-day tournament was one of the highest rated tournaments in 2016, drawing 29 teams from all over the Western United States. His attendance estimates showed nearly 350 ballplayers and coaches, 1,000 out-of-town spectators and guests in addition to some 400-600 local Kingman residents participated over the course of the tournament. The Amateur Softball Association is a nation-wide organization, hosting tournaments in all 50 states.

“Our tournament was judged by an ASA facilitator from Wyoming who critiqued us on nearly 40 points of interest,” Fruhwirth said. “A tournament like this only comes to our town maybe once in a decade and we were so proud of our recreation and parks staff for knocking it out of the park.”

Accepting the award from Mayor Monica Gates were Fruhwirth, Administrative Assistant Jennifer Wheeler and Park Superintendent Guy Reynolds.

Parks Director Mike Meersman said all three were instrumental in the success of the tournament, along with the city recreation staff that manned the office during the event and the park maintenance crew “for the awesome field conditions they provided.”

“This award belongs to our entire community and the event would not have been possible without their support,” Meersman said.

He also credited Kingman Police for providing a security presence and the Kingman Fire Department for manning a first-aid station to assist with injuries.

Meersman said the Kingman Softball Association was very helpful and local restaurants and motels were very welcoming to the teams from out of town. He thanked the Kingman Senior Softball Team and their significant others for doing a great job of manning the gates.

“They were awesome ambassadors for the city of Kingman,” he said. “Answering all questions that the out of town families had and welcoming everyone.”

He said the tournament would not have been possible without the support of event sponsors at Kingman Regional Medical Center, Canyon 66 Ramada Kingman and Anderson Ford Lincoln of Kingman.



“We really appreciate all that everyone did,” Meersman said. “Thank you to all of the softball fans that came out and supported the tournament.”

