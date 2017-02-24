Soroptimist Circus and Kamp Girl Power

The Soroptimist International Club of Kingman held its 26th annual gourmet extravaganza “Under the Big Top” at the Mohave County Fairgrounds recently. Soroptimist provides Dream It Be It career support for girls and scholarships. Part of the Dream It Be It program is this year’s Kamp Girl Power. Kamp Girl Power will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 8 at White Cliffs Middle School. Pre-registration is encouraged. It costs $5 pre-registration or $10 at the door. The event is for girls in third through seventh grade and seeks to educate and inspire them. For more information on Kamp Girl Power, call Caroline at 928-727-0968. For more information on Soroptimist International of Kingman visit http://www.sikingman.com. Above, Christina Joiner from Kingman Performing Arts, front left, and others put on a show for the “Under the Big Top” gourmet dinner last month.