50th Anniversary: Donald and JoAnn Fuerstenberg

Donald and JoAnn Fuerstenberg of Kingman celebrated their 50th year of marriage Saturday. The couple’s wedding took place on Feb. 25, 1967 in Bismarck, North Dakota. They raised four children – Brenda (David) Staveteig, Thompson, North Dakota; Brent Fuerstenberg, Jamestown, North Dakota; Bruce (Laura) Fuerstenberg, Bismarck; and Belinda (David) Guzman, of Glendale. They have 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The Fuerstenbergs will celebrate the milestone with family on May 21 in Bismarck.