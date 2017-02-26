Horoscope: February 26, 2017

Birthdays: Sanya Richards-Ross, 32; Corinne Bailey Rae, 38; Mark Dacascos, 53; Michael Bolton, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don’t have to share your deepest thoughts with the world. Being secretive will protect you against being taken advantage of by someone who is hoping to outmaneuver you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Participate in functions, fundraisers and discussions that interest you. Your voice will be heard and your opinions will matter. Don’t be afraid to make an offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Problems will develop if you don’t follow through on the promises you’ve made. Be ready to offer incentives in order to get the help you need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Expand your mind and pull in all your resources. Good fortune will await you if you gather information that will increase your chance to learn.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Test your endurance, strength and physical agility, but not your bankbook. You can play to win but when it comes to investments, you are best to go it alone.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will rise to the surface, making it difficult for you to see a situation realistically. Relationships will take work and require patience.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to emotional pleas made by your family members or people with more experience than you. Getting in over your head financially will be difficult to reverse.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Good fortune will be yours if you expand your interests and your friendships. Give yourself a license to indulge in creative pleasures, and put your skills to use in new ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Problems will arise if you get into deep discussions with friends, relatives or neighbors. Refuse to let anyone bait you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remembering the past will help you avoid making a mistake now. Consider the lifestyle you had as a child and you will know exactly what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your charm, wit and foresight to help you build a secure future. Pull in the help of someone you know you can rely on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Just be yourself and do your own thing. Don’t let anyone push you in a direction that doesn’t suit your needs.