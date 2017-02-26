KHS students get to the root of the issue

KINGMAN – Kingman High ag-science students have partnered with a local grape grower in a project that could prove beneficial to both parties if things go as planned.

Agricultural Science teacher Cassie Vroegh and about 65 students started the joint growing operation with Rand Terwilleger, manager of Kingman Grape Growers, LLC. The students will spend the next few weeks planting, watering and monitoring the growth of about 3,000 vine trimmings.

Terwilleger contacted Vroegh last July after one of the California nurseries, which has been his only source for wine grapes, changed its minimum order size from 25 to 400.

“Because we’re small, we don’t use 400,” he said.



He learned about the KHS greenhouse and thought it could be an asset to his operation. He wants to develop a local source to grow and sell wine grape root stock.

“If this works, I won’t have to use California vines,” he said. “My thought was the KHS agriculture class might be able to help.”

Terwilleger’s son dropped off a few buckets of foot-long trimmings to about 20 students at the KHS greenhouse Thursday afternoon. They immediately began sifting soil, trimming the ends and sticking them in narrow planters to begin the growing process for various varieties of the fruit.

“There’s only a 50-percent success rate with these trimmings,” Vroegh said. “We’re hoping for more.”



This is the first year the class is working with Terwilleger. Similar to the welding program, the agriculture class is part of the school’s Joint Technical Education District. There are no dual-enrollment agriculture classes with Mohave Community College, but the students will learn technical skills that can transfer directly to outside industries, and Terwilleger – who is Environmental Protection Agency-certified to teach pesticide use and regulation – will teach and certify the students later in the term. In the meantime, getting the trimmings to grow is the primary focus.

“We have to get them planted and growing immediately,” Vroegh said. “These vines are a time sensitive development.”

Senior Ashlee Martell has been in the KHS agriculture program for three years. Her dad has a half-acre lot in Kingman and over the years she’s become more interested in gardening. She’s already been accepted to the University of Arizona and will study animal science. She is using the JTED program to add to her science resume.

“I love animals and this is the perfect cross,” she said.

Terwilleger said he’s responsible for bringing the wine industry to Kingman. He moved to Arizona in 2002 and planted 28 zinfandel vines in his backyard. They grew better than he expected and he has since worked with local wineries to get the industry blooming.

“It all developed from those 28 vines in my backyard,” he said. “Other people saw it and it took off.”

Vroegh said Terwilleger would be interested in hiring some of the students for summer work. One thing they might learn about more in depth in the future is water use. When asked if she teaches about water usage in Mohave County, Vroegh said she doesn’t currently delve deeply into to the subject, but would like to blend the local concerns in the future.

“Since things change so quickly, it’s hard to keep (water) up with the (academic) standards,” she said.

She hopes both the grapes and the partnership with Terwilleger take root.

“This will only give the students more opportunities,” said Vroegh.