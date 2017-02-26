Kingman Photo: Chloride VFW Stands Up for Veterans’ Stand Down

At their last meeting, Chloride VFW Auxiliary 2190 held an “Underwear Luncheon” to collect items for the upcoming Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council Tri-State Veterans Stand Down for homeless Veterans, Veterans in need and Veterans families scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Bullhead City Community Park and Chamber of Commerce. Members of the auxiliary who brought shoes, jeans, underwear and socks for the event received a free luncheon of enchiladas, salad and cake. Many items were collected for this event. For more information or to make donations, please call 928-716-3001 or email president@javc.org. If you would like to volunteer or to be a resource provider, go online at www.javc.org to register.