Kingman Photo: Lifesavers

Pictured left to right: Volunteer Boating Safety Officer Vincent Beltran, Deputy Kyler Cox, Sheriff Doug Schuster and Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty. Sheriff Doug Schuster presented lifesaving awards to deputies assigned to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Waterways Division on Tuesday during the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman. Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty, Deputy Kyler Cox and Volunteer Boating Safety Officer Vincent Beltran were awarded these prestigious awards for actions taken at an accident on Lake Havasu last September. The officers rescued an 18-month-old girl from underneath a capsized boat. The arriving team located, rescued and initiated CPR on the girl, who has fully recovered.