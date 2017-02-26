Student Rotarian: Tristan Hanks

The Kingman Rotary Club has announced that Tristan Hanks was recently selected as the Student Rotarian during the Fall 2016 Semester. Tristan is a senior at Kingman High School and excels both inside and outside of the classroom. Besides his top grades, the Kingman High School senior excels on the soccer field and will once again lead the Bulldogs during his varsity senior season.



Tristan presented information on his educational experiences in the CTE program at Kingman High School. He gave praise to his teachers and specifically Mrs. Gunnerson on their involvement with students and the excellent preparation they provided to KHS students in the career and technical educational field. Tristan discussed the planning, process and mechanics of using a 3-D printer with the audience. He presented club president, Bill Wales, with a Rotary wheel he made by using a 3-D printer. The Kingman Rotary Club is honored to present Tristan with the Student Rotarian Award and wishes him the best of luck during his college career.