Early Saturday morning gunshot call prompts huge KPD response

KINGMAN – A frightening domestic violence incident involving a gunshot led to a strong response from the Kingman Police early Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police received a 911 call at about 4:50 a.m. from a woman saying a man had shot at her boyfriend and the two men were fighting over a gun at a home in the 3600 block of North Bond Street.

Police set up a perimeter after receiving reports that people were still in the home. KPD negotiators and detectives responded and set up a mobile command post. The department’s armored vehicle was also on scene.



Cooper said three people exited the home at about 7 a.m. Investigators learned all had been drinking. They told police that Kevee C. Williams, 22, of Kingman, was intoxicated and had started an argument with three roommates.

They locked a disruptive Williams out of the home, so he reportedly started banging on the door, threatening to break it down. When the occupants opened the door, Williams allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband. One of the men tried to take the gun away when the weapon fired and the bullet struck the ground. The discharge is believed to be unintentional.

KPD arrived shortly after the occupants disarmed Williams and went back into house. Police were reportedly told that Williams was drunk and had passed out. Negotiators used a public address system and called Williams’ cell phone in repeated attempts to get him to come out. During this time, detectives obtained a search warrant that was served at 9:45 a.m. Williams was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into jail.

Cooper said the roommates were initially uncooperative with detectives but later participated in the investigation.

Williams’ charges include misconduct with a weapon by domestic violence, a felony; a separate felony charge of misconduct with a weapon and two misdemeanor warrants for contempt of court and failure to appear on unrelated charges.

Police evacuated nearby homes and blocked nearby streets for safety reasons. The street was reopened and neighbors returned to their homes at about 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. No one was injured and the gun was recovered.