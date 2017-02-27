Horoscopes for Feb. 27, 2017

Birthdays: Josh Groban, 36; Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, 46; Donal Logue, 51; Howard Hesseman, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put the past behind you and learn to live in the moment. Don’t give in to anger, revenge or worries that will pass.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved and be a participant. If you don’t try to change your life, you cannot complain. Your voice will be heard if you are passionate about what you say.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Decide what you are going to do next, but don’t share just yet. The element of surprise will give you the edge you need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your best and don’t worry about what others are up to. Stay focused on what you have to contribute and how you can customize or make whatever you do your own.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Prospects look good if you are diligent. Show off what you have to offer and you will attract someone who you would like to work with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your thoughts and ideas with people who show interest. A partnership will enable you to achieve your personal dreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be prepared to deal with anyone who is trying to block your path. Know what you want and don’t back down. Work on making progress once you have completed your preparations.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Expand your horizons and indulge in unfamiliar events that will engage your mind and prompt you to take on new challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep outsiders at a distance. Stay focused on home and family matters that directly concern your living arrangements and ability to make money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remembering the past will provide clarity to a situation you face now. Question what others do and don’t feel the need to follow a path led by someone impulsive.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reconnect with people you have collaborated with in the past and you will discover a new opportunity. Personal changes will bring you greater confidence.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take pride in living your dream. Feel free to engage in what makes you happy. Don’t give in to fear or controversy. Make waves and you’ll make a difference.