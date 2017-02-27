Mohave 911

Warrants

On Feb. 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Miles Segar, 28, of Kingman on a felony warrant for burglary issued by Kingman Justice Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear issued by Kingman Municipal Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies learned of the whereabouts of Segar and responded to the 3100 block of East McVicar Avenue, where they learned Segar reportedly ran somewhere in the house after the deputies arrived. Deputies entered the home and found Segar hiding under clothes and a microwave oven on the floor of a bedroom.

He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant

On Feb. 17, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ian Jeremy Steinhoff, 29, of Kingman on a probation violation felony warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court. According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Steinhoff at a residence in the 2300 block of East McVicar Avenue in an unrelated incident. A records check showed him to have an outstanding warrant. Steinhoff was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant

On Feb. 21, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathan Michael Foskett, 23, of Kingman, on a probation violation felony warrant issued by the Arizona Department of Corrections.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Foskett during a traffic stop in the area of East Thompson Avenue and North Bank Street where a records check showed him to have an outstanding warrant.

Foskett was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Warrant arrest, marijuana & drug paraphernalia

On Feb. 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jasmen Nicole Shores, 18, of Kingman on a felony warrant for aggravated assault – victim bound/restrained – issued by Kingman Justice Court, along with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Shores during a traffic stop on Northern Avenue and Castle Rock Road. A records check showed her to have an outstanding warrant. A search of Shores allegedly revealed a container containing marijuana wax.

Shores was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail

MAGNET arrest

On Feb. 22, Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives arrested Robert Daniel Moore, 53, of Golden Valley on seven outstanding warrants: four felony warrants, two probation violations issued by Mohave County Superior Court, and two issued by Kingman Justice Court for theft of means of transportation and burglary, along with unlawful use of means of transportation and criminal damage. Three misdemeanor warrants issued by Kingman Justice Court for assault by domestic violence, criminal damage by domestic violence and failure to pay fines. According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, MAGNET detectives from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the 4900 block of Elgin Road regarding a wanted subject identified as Moore at about 8 a.m. Upon arrival, information confirmed Moore was inside the residence.



Detectives entered the house and took Moore into custody after finding him hiding in a bedroom. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.