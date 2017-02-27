Mohave County's Most Wanted

Steven William Brenneman

Mohave County jail/Courtesy

Steven William Brenneman

  • Originally Published: February 27, 2017 6 a.m.

    • photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Dawn Hepikiya Medina

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Candace Janine Rowe

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Henry Lee Dunn Jr.

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Lisa Eileen Presser

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Ian Jeremy Steinhoff

    As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Steven William Brenneman

    DOB: 04/11/85 white male

    5-foot-11, 170 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Traffic stolen property second-degree, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 02/15/17

    Dawn Hepikiya Medina

    DOB: 03/22/78 Native American female

    5-6, 160 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated DUI, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 02/02/17

    Candace Janine Rowe

    DOB: 01/15/88 White Female

    5-7, 150 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blond

    Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 02/17/17

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    Henry Lee Dunn Jr.

    Offense: Traffic stolen property second-degree, class 3 felony

    Date of warrant: 12/16/16

    Date of capture: 02/18/17

    Lisa Eileen Pressler

    Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 3 felony

    Date of warrant: 06/23/15

    Date of capture: 02/21/17

    Ian Jeremy Steinhoff

    Offense: Failure to Appear first-degree, class 5 felony

    Date of warrant: 02/14/17

    Date of capture: 02/17/17

    If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story