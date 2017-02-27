Mohave County's Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Steven William Brenneman
DOB: 04/11/85 white male
5-foot-11, 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Traffic stolen property second-degree, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 02/15/17
Dawn Hepikiya Medina
DOB: 03/22/78 Native American female
5-6, 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated DUI, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 02/02/17
Candace Janine Rowe
DOB: 01/15/88 White Female
5-7, 150 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blond
Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 02/17/17
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Henry Lee Dunn Jr.
Offense: Traffic stolen property second-degree, class 3 felony
Date of warrant: 12/16/16
Date of capture: 02/18/17
Lisa Eileen Pressler
Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 3 felony
Date of warrant: 06/23/15
Date of capture: 02/21/17
Ian Jeremy Steinhoff
Offense: Failure to Appear first-degree, class 5 felony
Date of warrant: 02/14/17
Date of capture: 02/17/17
If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK