Mohave County's Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Steven William Brenneman

DOB: 04/11/85 white male

5-foot-11, 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Traffic stolen property second-degree, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 02/15/17

Dawn Hepikiya Medina

DOB: 03/22/78 Native American female

5-6, 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated DUI, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 02/02/17

Candace Janine Rowe

DOB: 01/15/88 White Female

5-7, 150 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blond

Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 02/17/17

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Henry Lee Dunn Jr.

Offense: Traffic stolen property second-degree, class 3 felony

Date of warrant: 12/16/16



Date of capture: 02/18/17

Lisa Eileen Pressler

Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 3 felony

Date of warrant: 06/23/15



Date of capture: 02/21/17

Ian Jeremy Steinhoff

Offense: Failure to Appear first-degree, class 5 felony

Date of warrant: 02/14/17



Date of capture: 02/17/17

If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department