Bullhead City Police looking for missing teenager

BULLHEAD CITY - Bullhead City Police are looking for a missing runaway juvenile.

Kellsee Jordan Smith, 15, was last seen at her Bullhead City residence at 7 p.m. Monday.

According to BHCPD spokeswoman Emily Fromelt, an original report stated Smith stole her grandmother’s rental car, a black Hyundai Sonata with California license plate 7TPZ765.

Police are concerned about the girls’ welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200 ext. 272, or the non-emergency dispatch number at 928-763-1999 after hours.