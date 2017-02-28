Fire displaces woman, five children

KINGMAN – Two adults and five children were displaced after smoke from a faulty clothes dryer ravaged their home Tuesday afternoon.

According to Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Schott, NACFD responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Suffock Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Crews arrived to see light gray smoke coming from the rear of a single-wide mobile home. An initial attack was made and the fire was quickly extinguished. The fire was kept in the laundry room, however smoke damage permeated the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. The estimated dollar loss is $5,000. The two adult residents and five kids have been assisted by the American Red Cross.

For further information, please feel free to contact Battalion Chief Jason Scott at: 928-757-3151.