Horoscopes for Feb. 28, 2017

Birthdays: Jason Aldean, 40; Ali Larter, 41; Eric Lindros, 44; Pat Monahan, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions can be handled in different ways. Carefully assess the situations that make you anxious before you plunge into something.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t reveal information that may be incriminating or hurt someone unintentionally. Weigh the pros and cons of an idea you have and you’ll find the best way to approach your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for an opportunity and seize the moment. Don’t share your findings with anyone who may be trying to pry into your affairs. Stay focused on what’s important to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make plans strategically. Don’t feel the need to overspend to impress others, and avoid trying to bring about changes that aren’t really necessary.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can bring greater stability to your life and your career if you make a couple of changes. Look for opportunities and take action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Domestic alterations will require your input. Don’t go over budget or make an assumption that someone else will handle matters as efficiently as you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Greater opportunity will develop as you move forward with your plans. Added discipline will help you finish what you start and impress those who can make a difference.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Divide your time between personal and professional matters. Balance and equality will give you a much clearer picture of how you should move forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There will be a division between those you have to deal with and those you want to spend time with. Don’t trust anyone to look out for your best interests.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be tempted by what others offer. Use your intelligence and common sense to avoid turning into someone else’s scapegoat.





AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your move. Follow your heart and seize the moment. Actions will lead to new beginnings and greater stability. Contracts will turn in your favor.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose to live your life your own way. Express your concerns and replace what isn’t working for you with something that will.