Team Scroggins wins big at KBC tournament

Despite some inclement weather that got the anglers as wet as the bass in the water, the father and son team of Ray and Donnie Scroggins walked away with almost all of the money at the Kingman Bass Club’s two-day tournament at Martinez Lake on the lower Colorado River.

Seven teams participated in the club’s second tournament of the year, and for the Scoggins boys, it was a tournament that they will never forget.

The tournament was headquartered out of Fisher’s Landing on Martinez Lake, which is a famous big bass impoundment on the lower Colorado River north of Yuma.

The plan for the Scoggin’s family was to go up a couple of days early to pre-fish and try and find a pattern for these pre-spawn largemouth bass.

“We pre-fished Thursday and Friday and tried it all; crankbaits, worms, jigs, you name it,” the veteran angler said.

Then the wind came up and the rains came. It would be a tough day on the water for the 14 anglers in the tournament.

The first day, which started at 7 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m., it was brutal.

The rain started at 3 a.m. and continued until 7 p.m. on Saturday, which made for wet boats and soggy conditions.

“I don’t know that I’ve seen it rain that long and hard in all the time I’ve fished down there,” Scroggins said.

But the team had figured out a pattern and the lure to use to catch bass.

“We fished in and around submerged trees with a jig and crawfish trailer.”

By 8:30 they had five bass in the boat, including a lunker that eventually made the difference between first and second place.

Donnie hooked and landed a solid 8-pound lunker from a spot that another tournament angler had just fished.

There weren’t a lot of bites from hungry bass that day. In fact, the team landed just 10 fish, but they were able to bring a solid stringer of five bass to the scales that weighed 20 pounds.

After Day 1, Team Scroggins were solidly in first place and won Big Fish money.

On Day 2, the fishing hours were curtailed. Teams would only fish till 1:30 p.m.

But trouble started at the launch.

The big engine on the boat wouldn’t go down. That meant that the team would only have use of the boat’s electric trolling motor to take them around to fish.

And with another tournament being in the same area, the waters close by the launch ramp had been hammered by other anglers. It was going to be tough to bring in five solid keepers on a short day.

However, great anglers seem to know how to overcome adversity. Once again Ray and Donnie Scroggins went out and brought in a solid bag of big bass.

Anchored by what turned out to be the big bass of the second day of the tournament at 4.13-pounds, the team checked in with 15.40 pounds of bass.

Their total of 35.40 pounds made for an easy win over the second place of another father and son team, Dave Hilton and Dave Hilton II. That team checked in 10 bass that weighed 27.2 pounds, while the third place team of Ed Campbell and Larry Bryan had a two day weight of 22.30 pounds.

Besides winning the tournament outright, the team also is in the top spot for the Big Bag of the Year and Big Fish of the Year honors.

The club fishes a number of tournaments each year. The tournaments are a team event and anglers can pick their own partners. Fish are released alive and unhurt after the weigh-in.

Teams fish in various impoundments in and along the Colorado River, including lakes Mead, Mohave and Havasu.

The club will also be fishing Alamo Lake this year.

The next tournament is March 12 at Park Moabi, located on the Colorado River near Needles.

For more information on the only local bass club in Kingman, call Donnie Scroggins at 928-279-5852.