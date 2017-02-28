Wanted man eludes officers at Smith's Food & Drug

KINGMAN – Shoppers at Smith’s Food and Drug may have seen multiple police vehicles in front of the store Tuesday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, a KPD officer recognized Trevor J. Monteiro, 21, of Kingman during a routine patrol. The suspect reportedly ran into Smith’s after he noticed police recognized him. Police followed and customers reported he ran into the store. Officers searched the area and did not find Monteiro. KPD is still looking for him.

Monteiro is wanted for a felony criminal warrant for burglary by KPD and failure to pay fines on an original charge of shoplifting by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Cooper said Monteiro has been arrested multiple times over the years for shoplifting and unlawful flight from law enforcement officers.



Anyone with information on Monteiro’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 928-753-2191 or Silent Witness at 888-227-8780.