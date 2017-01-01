Editorial: I’m supposed to feel hope, aren’t I?

In my personal life, I had one of the greatest Decembers in the history of Shawn. The only other one that can compare, I reckon, is December of 1964 when I was born.

It was a month with life-changing events and celebrations that has me plum excited about the time I’m living in. I’m feeling hopeful about today and the future. I have a lot of momentum behind me and I’m thrilled to take that into the New Year. But, yet …

My radar is on high alert. My Spidey senses are detecting a black cloud looming. The United States of America, as we have known it, will change on Jan. 20. The many decades of keeping the business oligarchs at bay since the Great Depression are coming to an end.

The foxes will be in charge of the chicken pen. We can only hope they’ll share the eggs.

•••

It’s just a tad bit disappointing when the re-emergence of potholes after a couple of days of rain is predictable. That’s exactly what happened to Andy Devine Avenue along El Trovatore Hill over the Christmas weekend.

The City of Kingman spends somewhere between $4 and $5 million dollars a year on “Highways and Streets,” but hasn’t found a way to repair the potholes in such a manner that the rain won’t wash the patch-ups away.

We were told this week that there is a difference between how ADOT maintained the road when it was that agency’s responsibility and the protocols the city uses to sustain the road.

It’s convenient to have a place to point the finger at and shift the blame. While the excuse given, along with the state government raiding those HURF funds, seems to make it justifiable, it just isn’t.

It’s quite possible a motorist drives straight into one of the potholes and destroys a tire. Heck, it could even cause damage to the car. That motorist gets to take the car to be repaired and the household budget is upset. It’s that big of a thing.

The good news about that scenario is when the motorist buys materials to fix the car, the sales tax paid will go to repairing the roads.

•••

But it’s not all doom and gloom. A tip of the cap and a super thank you go out to Charles Black, his wife, Emily (who is missed here at the Miner), and their children for hosting the Watahomigie family for Christmas.

Mr. Black and his family not only showed everyone the Christmas spirit, but they exemplified the Kingman spirit. Actions such as what the Black family took should not only be applauded, they should be modeled by all of us Kingmanites.

I hope I never forget what they taught me over that special holiday. I hope I can teach my daughter those same values in the upcoming years. I hope my daughter appreciates the gift she’ll be receiving in the future – the gift of helps.

To Charles and Emily, thank you.

And to everyone, Happy New Year!!!