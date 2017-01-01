Goodbye, 2016: Revisit the top stories from the past year

In a year that saw a spate of police shootings and revenge violence nationwide, local law enforcement officers had their own issues dealing with deadly force, killing three people in three months.

It was a rough time for Kingman Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and it was much worse for police departments in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Chicago, Indianapolis and Dallas.

“You see stuff on Facebook,” Lt. Bob Fisk said of negative comments following KPD’s fatal shooting of Jeffrey Cave on Sept. 29. “We get criticism, but it’s mostly positive. Kingman is not mainstream America. Since this started going on, I’ve had more people say ‘Thank you’ and ‘God bless you’ in the last two years than I did in my first 21 years.”

Kingman police served a search warrant for stolen property at Cave’s home on Miami Avenue. Body-camera video released by KPD showed Cave with a gun in his hand, ignoring repeated commands to drop the weapon, then firing at and hitting two officers before being fatally shot.

One month earlier, Paula Dell Phillips pulled a loaded shotgun from her car on Broadway Avenue near Stockton Hill Road and pointed it in the direction of Officer Evan Hopper. Again after refusing to drop the weapon, Phillips was shot three times and died at the scene. While video was not available, the shooting was ruled justifiable.

And in late October, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Kenneth Jack Kennedy, who allegedly struck two sheriff’s cars before driving toward the deputy. He died at the scene on Gordon Avenue. His wife was in the car, but was not injured.

Police-involved shootings were just part of a dynamic 2016. Here are some of the other top stories reported in the Kingman Daily Miner:

Election Year

It’s out with former Mayor Richard Anderson and in with former Mayor Monica Gates. That’s right, Gates, who served as Kingman’s mayor from 2004-2008, won the November election over incumbent Anderson by a vote of 4,981 to 4,499.

“It’s time for growth,” Gates said. “It’s time to move forward. We’ve been stagnant for 10 years, but look around. There’s new people and a new energy.”

She’s not the only new face on the City Council. Jamie Scott Stehly, David Wayt and Travis Lingenfelter were also elected. They all promised to bring about change at Kingman Airport Authority, which has been underperforming and unresponsive in the opinion of the Airport Users Association.

Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, and Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, were elected as District 5 State Representatives, while Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, won the seat for District 5 State Senator.

Jean Bishop and Gary Watson easily won re-election to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Shuttered Shelter

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officers, deputies and county building inspectors pounced on the Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation, or RUFFF, animal sanctuary in Golden Valley Dec. 9, condemning the home of founder and owner Hillarie Allison.

Accusations of unsanitary conditions, both for people and pets, were the subject of complaints since the place opened in 2002. By year’s end, RUFFF was still struggling to get rid an unknown number of cats and dogs.



A decision to shut the place down completely or give Allison more time to comply with health and building codes hovered over the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during a Dec. 19 regular meeting.

The county health department gave Allison until Dec. 30 to rectify health and building code violations.

Christmas Home

The Kingman home of Dave and Marilyn Preston was featured on the ABC holiday decoration show, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” on Dec. 5. Although they didn’t win the $50,000 grand prize, they were among four contestants chosen for the hour-long first episode.

The 6,500-square-foot home in the Cerbat foothills has been a holiday favorite in Kingman for 20 years, and the sparkling display can be seen from just about anywhere in the city.

It’s decorated with more than 250,000 lights synchronized to music, and features a huge nativity scene, Santa Claus climbing a rope on the house, lighted Christmas messages on the roof and a sleigh and reindeer.

Fire! Fire!

Two big fires attracted hundreds of onlookers with smartphones in hand, frantically posting to social media. Both fires also consumed not only fuel, but resources of first responders.

Kingman Fire Department had (almost) all hands on deck for the fire that destroyed a good portion of Bulldog Disposal and Recycling on east Andy Devine Avenue on the afternoon of July 6. The site was already cooked in late May. A grinder was blamed for starting that fire.

Almost a month later, Crews from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Kingman Fire Department battled flames for more than an hour at Musket Corporation Bulk Transfer Fueling Terminal at the Kingman Industrial Park Aug. 4. The terminal handled ethanol and biodiesel fuel for transport both by truck and rail.

Solar Farm

Grey Hawk solar project was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in March and a grading permit was issued in December for the land off Route 66 about three miles south of Valle Vista.

Grey Hawk plans to build a 70-megawatt solar farm on about 800 acres, generating enough power for about 14,000 homes. The project is expected to create 300 construction jobs.

The company already has a 20-year power purchase agreement with UniSource Energy Services.

Splash Pad

After a year of fundraising and months of delays, the Splash Pad dumped its first load of water on kids at Cecil Davis Park on Sept. 2.

Lisa Bruno, past president of the Kingman Venture Club, was instrumental in raising more than $250,000 in donations for the water attraction that features a 15-foot replica of the Kingman Route 66 water tower. It holds about 4,000 gallons of water in a recirculation tank.

The Splash Pad was designed and built by Play It Safe Playgrounds, with help from Desert Construction, Fripps Mohave Construction and AB Concrete Construction.

Beale Street Theater

Sara Peterson and Kristina Michelson formed the nonprofit Beale Street Theater group in April with plans to refurbish the historic building and make it a community center and performing arts center.

“We’ve had such a big positive response from the community already,” said Peterson, an artist who spearheaded the building’s purchase. “I feel like they’re on board to see this.”

Her goal is to create a classic 1950s-era theater with a marquee, old-fashion ticket window and brilliant neon lighting. It’s going to take about $500,000 to bring the building up to code.

Kingman Bomber

A July bombing in Panaca, Nevada, led to the evacuation of the Zuni Village RV Park in Kingman, where alleged bomber Glenn Franklin Jones lived in a motorhome.

Jones, 59, died in the bombing of a home and vehicle belonging to his former employer in Panaca, about 170 miles north of Las Vegas. He reportedly warned the man’s wife and three children to leave the home just minutes before the explosion.

Law enforcement agencies led by the FBI descended upon Zuni Village and removed 15 homemade bombs from Jones’ motorhome.

It’s not the first time a bomber has been linked to Kingman. Timothy McVeigh, who orchestrated the deadly 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, lived in a trailer park in Kingman for a short while.

Funding Balance

What one proposition gave the Kingman Unified School District, another proposition took away.

Proposition 123, approved during a special election in May, increases annual distributions from the state land trust endowment fund from 2.5 percent to 6.9 percent to benefit Arizona schools and colleges.

It’s estimated to add $3.5 billion in education funding over the course of 10 years.

Its legitimacy, as well as the election, was tossed around in Arizona courts, and once the courts signed off, KUSD received an initial $1.3 million share at the beginning of the school year.

Proposition 206 passed in November. It raises Arizona’s minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 an hour in 2017 and $12 an hour by 2020.

KUSD has more than 280 employees currently making less than that amount.

Concerns over cuts in hours, personnel and morale issues between new and tenured employees have yet to materialize.

Daily Miner reporter Aaron Ricca contributed to this report.