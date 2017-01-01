Horoscopes for Jan. 1, 2016

Birthdays: Eden Riegel, 36; Morris Chestnut, 48; Verne Troyer, 48; Frank Langella, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a new day and a new year. Start off on the right foot by setting up your to-do list and putting a time limit in place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a point to take better care of your health. Consider signing up for a gym membership or a cooking class that will help you optimize your energy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s a new year and a time to put your best foot forward. If you want to better your position, find out what you have to change or learn and head in that direction.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn from past mistakes and you will discover how to best take advantage of a situation that lacks stability. Refuse to let uncertainty bring you down.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Financial gains will come from an unexpected source. Trust in your ability to bring about changes that will help everyone you care about.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something that will encourage you to feel good about how you look or where you live. A change will help you discover all the possibilities if you put in the effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Time spent with a friend, family or your loved one will spark new ideas to explore during the upcoming year. Start with self-improvement and move on to doing all you can.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think about what you want to take with you into the new year and what you want to discard. Getting rid of old baggage will help clear your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Revamp your surroundings and set up a routine that will ensure that you are leading a healthy and prosperous life. Offer to help others and form alliances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Reuniting with people from your past will be a reminder of how much you’ve changed. It’s OK to look back as long as you don’t end up slipping into an emotional abyss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Assess your current situation and take action. Make plans that will give you incentive to move into the new year with a passionate plan.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t wait for change to come to you. Set up a guideline to follow this year that will protect you from taking a back seat.