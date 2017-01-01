Kingman Grad is Air Force’s Outstanding Attorney of the Year

Bryan Goldberg was recently presented the Outstanding Civilian Attorney of the Year Award, also known as the Wrightson Award, from the United States Air Force. The annual winner is the civilian who has been selected as the most outstanding civilian attorney of the year based upon demonstrated excellence, initiative and devotion to duty.

A trophy recognizing the winner is displayed at the Air Force Judge Advocate General School. Bryan is a 2001 graduate of Kingman High School, later graduating from Northern Arizona University, Texas Tech Law School, and Norwich University.

Bryan, his wife, Hilarie, and son, Daniel, are currently living in Arkansas where he works as a civil service attorney for the 19th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base. He is the son of Jeff and Andra Goldberg of Kingman.