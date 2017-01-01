Letter: Elks’ PTSD Dog Foundation helps veterans

I applaud the Miner’s article on PTSD in the Sunday, Dec. 18 edition of the Daily Miner. The only fault I find is that it is long overdue.

I consider PTSD a silent killer of our nation’s veterans, firemen and peace officers.

The Elks have a longstanding policy of, “As long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them.” To this end, the Veterans Committee of the Elks Lodge NO. 468 is committed to supporting the PTSD Dog Foundation.

As the former chairman of the Veterans Committee, I can tell you that this committee is very passionate about this organization.

The PTSD Dog Foundation trains specific dogs for specific veterans with different and specific needs. And the best part of this program is that among the veterans who are recipients of these dogs, the suicide rate is 0 percent.

I am totally behind this organization and wish to nurture it to nationwide acceptance. I could go on and on forever about the merits of this organization and the plans for it, but maybe at a different time.

For now, I just want you to know that we are out there.

Richard "Dick" Hardin

Hardin is a veteran of the Korean War, is the Leading Knight Elks No. 468, a member of VFW No. 10386, a member of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and is the junior vice commandant of Marine Corps League No. 887 in Kingman. He also is the designated vice president and board chairman of the Elks’ PTSD Dog Foundation.