Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Banta

Patricia “Pat” Banta, 74, of Kingman, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 20, 2016.

Pat was born Dec. 30, 1941 in San Francisco. She moved to Kingman in 1972 from California.

Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Simmons; son, Bill Sutton; and daughter, Kandy Furry.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Leon Banta; her son, Robert Sutton and his wife Linda Sutton; sons Damon Lasker, Jeremy Banta, Jeff Banta and his wife Annie Banta. She had six grandkids and 19 great grandchildren.

Pat loved reading books, being outdoors, and being surrounded with family and friends.

Private services will be held with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to KRMC or St. Jude in honor of Patricia Banta.