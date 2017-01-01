Obituary: Ruth Marie (Gilbert) Harvey

Ruth Marie (Gilbert) Harvey Jan. 20, 1932 – Dec. 20, 2016

Born in Skellytown, Texas to Roy Allan Gilbert and Evie Ora (Preston) Gilbert, she’s survived by three children, Cheryl, Gene and Phillip (her eldest son Dana preceded her in death), four grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and seven great great-grandchildren.

From Skellytown, they moved to Pampa, Texas, where her father worked. Then they moved to Chicago, where her father became a radio repairman. Then to Sacramento where she attended Grant Union High School, and met our father Frank Allen Harvey. We moved often to different towns in the Sacramento Valley in California, and we lived many times with friends; at times, we stayed above local bars where friends worked.

In 1959, she bought our home in Sacramento and lived there for thirty years. We lived mostly in poverty, but we were happy, and we were together. She held many part time jobs, including farm worker, bartender, and even a bouncer. Eventually, she got a full time job at Blue Diamond Almond and worked her way up to become a lead inspector, Quality Control.

In 1991 she bought a 4-plex in Kingman for retirement income. She considers her biggest accomplishments in life are first, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her great great-grandchildren, and second, the purchase of our new home and apartments gave her financial security, something she rarely had during most of her life.