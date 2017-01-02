Mohave 911: Jan. 2, 2017

Warrants

On Dec. 18, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alisha Dawn Scott, 34, of Kingman on two felony warrants; a fugitive from justice issued out of California and a probation violation issued by Maricopa County Superior Court, along with a failure to appear misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies found Scott during a traffic stop on Stockton Hill Road and Sierra Vista Avenue. A records check showed her to have outstanding warrants.

She was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Fugitive from justice warrant

On Dec. 17, Kingman Police arrested Morgan Raymond Ast, 35, of Shingle Springs, California in the 1200 block of West Beale Street on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of California.

Police reported Ast was arrested after they were called to do a welfare check on him. They were advised he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Police found Morgan and took him into custody. He was booked into the Mohave County jail without incident.

Drugs

On Dec. 21, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Michael Hartsfield, 45, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.



A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies contacted Hartsfield in the area of Thompson Avenue and Bank Street Wednesday afternoon. While searching him, deputies allegedly found a pipe with burnt residue along with a white crystal substance in his pocket. Deputies reported Hartsfield admitted the substance was methamphetamine and that he was also in possession of a briefcase containing several syringes.

Hartsfield was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Dangerous drugs

On Dec. 27, Kingman Police arrested Jose Gregory Mesa, 42, of Kingman on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to suspicious activity at the condemned home in the 900 block of Buchanan Street. Police reported they found Mesa in the home and that he had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest issued by the Kingman Justice Court.

Officers said Mesa was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and the assorted drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrants

On Dec. 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin Corey Brzezinski, 28, of Kingman on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.



A sheriff spokeswoman said deputies responded to a call regarding two suspicious vehicles across the street from a vacant house in the 1000 block of Christianson Avenue. Deputies talked to three individuals, with a records check showing Brzezinski to have an active warrant.



He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, warrant

On Dec. 29, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua James Davis, 42, of Kingman, for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with a contempt of court misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.



A sheriff spokeswoman said deputies contacted Davis during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Packard Avenue. A records check showed him to have an active warrant. Deputies reported that during the search of the vehicle, they found a syringe containing liquid and a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance that allegedly field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Davis was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.