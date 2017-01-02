Volunteers dependent upon senior leadership to earn their way back to state

KINGMAN – Lee Williams boys’ basketball coach Cain Atkinson explains what pound means to his team when he holds up is hand.

He talks about how this defense will benefit the team by pressuring the ball. Atkinson reviewed the last few games when his guys failed to close out defensively and gave up easy points.

Atkinson, along with his four seniors, Lawrence Campbell, Austin Parente, Chase Williams, and Esteban Luna, know that if they are going to get back to state this year they are going to have to get stops on the defensive end of the court.

“Seniors have done a good job of leading by example,” Atkinson said.

All four seniors noted that the goal is not only to make it back to the tournament, but to win a game. Last year, they went 1-1 in the tournament and these seniors believe they can win it all with a little luck.

The leader of the team is Campbell, the point guard. Campbell, a three-year player made honorable mention All-State last season.

“I need to be more of a scorer,” Campbell said. “One of my main goals is to go to state again. To do that I try to get everybody involved.”

As with any good teacher, Atkinson walks through the drill until each player has had a chance to run it. Atkinson, a former player at Black Hills State University where he was Dakota Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, averaged 15.6 points a game.

He tries to impart his intensity during practice. As his team walks through the drill he is concerned about the execution for both his starters on offense and the people guarding them on defense.

“No. No. No,” he said to a player setting a pick. “You don’t just run up and just stand there and say ‘hi,’” mimicking a wave of somebody standing next to a buddy. “No, you come up here and you put your body on them with force, strong, and solid. That is how you set a screen. You will either free up a teammate or yourself.”

He goes so far to give an example and makes sure that every player knows what they are doing, because in crunch time he doesn’t want to feel like his team is not prepared to win and play strong defense.

Atkinson knows if his team’s defense is strong when they are having an off-night offensively, they can stay in games by shutting down the other teams scoring attack.

“Defensively we need to continue to get better forcing guys to certain spots on the floor,” the coach said. “Dictating more of what they do. Continue to get better at keeping the ball out of the paint and continue to get better at boxing out.”

Atkinson and his four seniors believe they can play with any team they face if they play with intensity and defense. Region play starts up again on the road against Prescott on at 7 p.m. Tuesday.