Desert destruction is not the only negative impact caused by burros

For the past three weeks I have been involved in a desert bighorn sheep hunt in Game Management Unit 15D in western Mohave County.

This unit, which used to be home to the largest number of native sheep along the Colorado River, is also inhabited by large number of non-native feral burros.

While sheep numbers here have plummeted over the last year, the number of feral burros, estimated to be about 2,000, four times the recommended number, is climbing at a rate of about 20 percent each year; and the effects of this burgeoning population of desert dwellers are becoming more apparent, especially to those of us who spend a lot of time in the desert.

But before I go on, let me just say right up front that I am not a burro hater.

The little ones are cute, fuzzy little creatures and I know exactly why a segment of our population find these cute critters adorable, and want to see them on the landscape. This despite the fact they are not a native animal.

I get that, and I’m not calling for the complete and utter extirpation of the species; even though they do a heck of a lot of ecological damage to the fragile desert landscape.

During the past three weeks some of my friends and I have spent a lot of time behind high-powered binoculars looking for sheep.

Yes, we have found them, but more alarming is the numbers of burros that we are seeing.

On some days our group has seen as many as 50 burros, scattered all over the landscape.

Many think that burros only inhabit the desert floor and never get up into the rugged Black Mountains, but we’ve seen burros literally everywhere we’ve seen sheep; even up on Mt. Nutt, which is over 5,000 feet in elevation!

We have had burros visit our campsite at night and have heard them braying their collective displeasure at us being there.

We had on occasion seen them close to Route 66, the Oatman Road, and I commented to my friends that I wondered how long it was going to take before some hapless traveler ran into one of them.

That question was answered on the morning of Dec. 18, when my brother came out to camp.

“Someone hit a pair of burros near Sacramento Wash,” he said.

Sure enough, a pair of these desert denizens had been struck by a vehicle and the results of the accident were literally scattered all over the road.

Not sure the details of who was involved in this accident, or if anyone was hurt in the crash, but it was obvious that this had been a high-speed situation based upon the damage to the burros.

One was nearly decapitated by the impact and the smaller animal also suffered grievous and fatal injuries.

This isn’t the first, nor will it be the last deadly impact between burros and motor vehicles.

In the past the Bullhead City Police Department reported to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that there had been many accidents involving burros and vehicles on the Bullhead City Parkway.

Fortunately, no humans have been killed in these unfortunate accidents, but it is just a matter of time before that happens. I believe that if a motorcyclist hits one of these critters at high speed, then they, like the hapless burros, will sustain serious if not fatal injuries.

This brings to light a very sore subject to me and many of you.

What steps is the Bureau of land Management, which is charged with managing these critters, doing to control the population of them?

From where I sit the answer is virtually nothing. Supervisor Jean Bishop told me the BLM reported to her that they have captured about 50 of them. Whatever the number, that is not enough.

The BLM pays private operators to feed and house thousands of burros they currently have in captivity across the U.S.A. This process is costing Americans millions of dollars annually. The reason they are not capturing them is they have no place to house them.

And the Adopt-A-Burro program? What a joke. It costs the government about $1,500 to get a burro ready for adoption, but they offer it for sale for $125 to those who take them. It is a complete misuse of taxpayer money and needs to stop.

As I have stated many times before, I understand that people want to see burros on the landscape.

Okay. There is a plan called the Black Mountain Ecosystem Management Plan that was signed years ago that I and many other conservationists help create.

It allows for 478 burros to be in the Black Mountains. Not the estimated 2,000 that may be out there right now, consuming desert plants that didn’t evolve with burros munching on them.

It seems nobody is happy with the burro situation here in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has spoken out against the unfettered growth of burros and of the damage they do to native plants.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department has gone on record as condemning the total lack of control the agency has shown when dealing with this issue.

And of course, many sportsmen conservation groups, especially the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society that has spent millions of dollars making sure there are sheep on the mountain for all Arizonans, are outraged at the lack of action by the BLM.

So what is the answer?

I’m not sure.

The laws regarding burros need to be revisited and changed.

If something isn’t done, then at some point the desert as we know it will no longer exist due to the destruction caused by these feral exotics.

And unfortunately, accidents such as what occurred on the Oatman Road will become more common.