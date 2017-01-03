Help the Bighorn

The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, Arizona Game and Fish Department and Bureau of Land Management seek volunteers to help desert bighorn sheep with a water project in the Bill Williams Mountains on Friday and Saturday.

The project involves refurbishing an existing water catchment and performing maintenance on two existing catchments. The bulk of the work will happen on Saturday. Volunteers are asked to bring their own firewood, propane stoves and charcoal. Campsites must be within the designated camping area, which is trailer-accessible. A 4x4 is not required. This project is supported by the BLM and Arizona Special Bighorn Sheep Tag Fund.

To get to the worksite, follow AZ Highway 95 north of Parker and north of the Bill Williams River. Turn east at milepost 167.2. Proceed 0.3 miles past the power line and about another mile to the camp/stage area. The project site is a few miles more down the road. Refer to AZ Atlas page 46. For more information, call the ADBSS at 480-854-8950 or go to adbss.org.