Horoscopes for Jan. 3, 2017

Birthdays: Eli Manning, 36; Danica McKellar, 42; Mel Gibson, 61; Victoria Principal, 67.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take note of what others do and say. Take care of your responsibilities quickly and without complaining or making a fuss.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Give back and the rewards you receive will lead you in a new and interesting direction. Getting together with people from your past will be a reminder to enjoy life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone you thought you could count on will disappoint you. Look for alternative ways to get what you want. A partnership based on equality can help you turn your life around.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Partnerships will help you reach your goals faster. Collaborate with someone who is heading in a similar direction as you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Size up what’s going on around you. Listen carefully and make a point to align yourself with people who share your point of view.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Deal with personal financial, domestic or relationship issues that require your attention. It’s best to smooth things over quickly and move on.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep an open mind and be willing to listen to suggestions, but don’t feel pressured to make a hasty decision if you aren’t thoroughly convinced it’s in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bring about positive changes at home and your relationships with the people you care about will improve. A lifestyle change will improve your disposition and give you something to look forward to.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home. Don’t do anything to aggravate a situation that is out of control. Focus on your professional gains and avoid discord with peers.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to dream. As long as you stick to what you know and do your best without going over budget, you will come out a winner.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make personal changes that will help build your confidence and prepare you to bring about the changes that will improve your life. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take advantage of any opportunity that enables you to use charm, insight and past experiences to get what you want. Avoid any deal that has underlying exceptions.
