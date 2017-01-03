Keep On Going: Key to gym memberships is to go work out

Now is the time everyone promises to break a sweat. Feeling exhausted, out of shape and tired of hunting for clothes you can fit in and look reasonably good in the process. People say just until the holidays are over with, I’m really going to do something about getting in shape.

This ritual happens with you and family members, along with coworkers every year. Just wait until the new year starts and then I’m going to get in the best shape of my life. Most people reason that starting in the new year will give them time to get in shape.

Most people don’t work well under pressure and trying to get in shape over the holidays can be very stressful. They plan on looking good for that family reunion coming up in the summer of 2017, or their child’s graduation or a wedding. There is a promise that being embarrassed at the family get together won’t happen this year.

And since timing is everything, the Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabiliation Center and Kingman Fitness and Racquet Club are two of many places in the region – gyms are popular – that receive a greater influx of workout memberships from the holidays and New Year’s resolutions.

“We will see a holiday rush,” Wellness Center membership sales represenative Kimm Winn said. “I have been with the company five years and every year we get busy this time of year. We stay busy from now until the middle of March. If people quit, it is likely they will quit in March.”

The Wellness Center is attached to Kingman Regional Medical Center. Their members come from outpatients needing rehab, or who have been put on a prescribed workout plan to get back to peak health.

The Wellness Center is the biggest gym facility in Kingman, and it is setup for corporations. It has a Silver Sneakers program to accommodate seniors, as do most gyms. There are memberships for government workers, unions, area high schools, and it hosts swim practice for Kingman, Kingman Academy, and Lee Williams high schools.

It also offers nutrition, child care, outpatient care, weight loss, cardiac rehabilitation, and a full staff from the time it opens its doors Monday – Friday 5 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., and it’s closed on major holidays.

The Wellness Center offers free weights, cardio machines, steppers, treadmills, basketball courts, and an aerobics room. Spinning classes are offered, boot camps, aerobics, TRX Basics, Zumba classes, multi-level yoga, tone stretching, Silver Sneakers yoga, and cardio boxing, swimming and steam rooms are available.

A lot of gyms are intimidating, but with the way this gym is structured, people are into their own fitness and pay little attention to what anyone else is doing. Most of the members seem friendly while they work out. The machines are clean and kept up to date, and the peak time to work out is from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Winn believes that for every person that ends their membership, for a variety of reasons, she sees the success stories of people who make exercise a part of their daily lives and get in better shape and achieve their fitness goals.

During the month of January, the company is running a special. When someone joins the Wellness Center, it’ll cost $25 and they’ll receive two weeks free. There are no contracts as memberships are month-to-month, but a 30-day notice of cancellation is required.

“I’ve been with this company for five years,” Winn said. “I have never seen them run a special in January.”

Kingman Fitness and Racquet Club

Kingman Fitness and Racquet Club owner Abraham Dehaybi, believes that everyone should get off the couch and be physically fit. Starting with nothing, Dehaybi bought into the club in 1986 and eventually bought out nine other partners.

“I call myself the custodian of the gym,” Dehaybi said. “God is the other owner. Thanks to the community we are doing quite well.”

That is why this year he is giving a two for the price of one membership. With no money down except for the first month dues, $35 gets two people to join and through the doors to work out.

“With this year we are going to cut the cost,” Dehaybi said. “We don’t want price to be a stumbling block to health. We want to make sure everyone has a way into the club. We believe that a person that works out is active and more alert mentally, emotionally, and physically, and stays focused all the way around.”

This gym offers free weights, machines, four racquet ball courts, a basketball court, a swimming pool and steam rooms. For cardio they offer steppers, treadmills, elliptical machines, Stairmaster, bikes and a staff for aerobic workouts and child care.

Dehaybi feels that there is no competition with the other gyms in the community and hopes that people will join where they will be happy. With such a large community, he thinks there are enough gyms to service the people of this community. Dehaybi hopes that people will get fit for themselves and their family to improve the quality of their life.

“Statically you see it happen every year. People start a workout program and then quit,” Dehaybi said. “I think it is important to reach out to those people who quit coming to the gym and see if we can offer one-on-one training. I want to know how we can help them with their fitness goals.”

This club is open seven day a week from Monday –Thursday 4:30 a.m. -10 p.m., Friday 4:30 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 12-6 p.m.