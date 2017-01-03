Licenses & Permits: Jan. 3, 2017

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 23:
Michael Moore: 454 Estrella Road, Golden Valley; wood shed with electric, patio and carport; $601.50.
Dwan Kelley: 1321 Estrella Road, Golden Valley; single-family residence; $1,867.50.
Wecom: 14348 Gleaners Road, Kingman; cell tower panel antennas and surge protector; $231.81.
Truelove Plumbing: 4150 Pinal St., Kingman; gas line; $68.25.
Delta Mechanical: 3913 Potter Ave., Kingman; water heater; $72.15.
Delta Mechanical: 5495 Destiny Way, Golden Valley; water heater; $72.15.
Tuff Shed: 6861 Bolsa Drive, Golden Valley; wood shed; $169.38.
Arizona Sommers: 6518 Brook Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC; $82.50.
Richard Nelson: 2525 Hopi Road, Golden Valley; RV with electric; $160.85.
Transwestern Pipeline: Silver Creek Road, Kingman; 100-amp electric; $106.28.
Truelove Plumbing: 3025 Northern Ave., Kingman; water heater; $72.15.
Ambient Edge: 18549 Queen Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC; $82.50.
Scott Bartholf: 3578 Agua Fria Drive, Golden Valley; 100-amp electric; $106.28.
Ann Diaz: 1565 Northern Ave., Kingman; change use; $125.
Edward Moody: 21811 Javelina Road, Yucca; single-family residence and battery shed; $238.
Angle Homes: 4818 Blackhawk Drive, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,395.
Robert Stephens: 3520 Bosque Road, Golden Valley; deck; $78.75.
Kevin O’Connor: 3215 Hearne Ave., Kingman; electric meter; $106.28.
The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 22:
Truelove Plumbing: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road; commercial; $29.60.
Truelove Plumbing: 3300 Andy Devine Ave.; remodel; $183.56.
K&B Carpenter: 3785 Melody St.; awnings; $483.86.
Ken Lowe: 5001 Steinke Drive; detached garage; $1,189.24.
Green Energy Solar: 3364 Silver Hill Road; electric; $128.
Devault Electric: 2638 Ricca Drive; electric; $114.26.
Phoenix Solar Special: 2654 Triangle St.; electric; $128.
Mohave Homes: 3820 Roosevelt St.; housing rebuild; $350.
Skyridge Custom Homes: single-family residence; $4,869.16.
Hill Development: 3463 Laramie Ave.; single-family residence; $4,626.83.
Angle Homes: 3263 Duvall Ave.; single-family residence; $4,545.76.
Angle Homes: 2053 Buena Vista Drive; single-family residence; $4,471.01.
Angle Homes: 3334 Roma Road; single-family residence; $4,822.96.
Cantrell Development: 3795 Meadowbrook Lane; single-family residence; $4,166.79.
Norman Taylor: 997 Shadow Crest Circle; remodel; $299.06.
The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 23:
Travel Express: 2639 Emerson Ave., Kingman; travel agency.
Leo’s Mobile Truck Wash: 2739 Mountain Ave., Kingman; mobile car wash.
Simple Auto Repair: 731 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; auto repair.
Arizona Dirt Works: 2129 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; contractor.
Jimmy’s Tractor Service: 5546 Diabase, Golden Valley; excavating.
DG Fenn Construction: 10625 N. 25th Ave., Suite 105, Phoenix; contractor.
Clouds of Fun: 3024 Snavely, Kingman; entertainment.
Bicycle Outfitters: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; bike shop.
Tooman Painting: 3021 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; home and garden handyman.
Furr Hendron Enterprises: 2009 N. 4th St., Flagstaff; floor installation.
